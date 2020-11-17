As the pandemic rages, more metro schools move to online learning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in the Kansas City metro, more schools are moving some of their students to online learning.

On Monday, the Shawnee Mission, De Soto, Eudora and Tonganoxie school districts announced new shifts to virtual learning for some or all of their students.

The Shawnee Mission School District will move middle and high schoolers to remote learning beginning Nov. 30 through the end of the first semester on Jan. 22, 2021.

Board members in the De Soto USD 232 School District voted 4-3 to shift the district’s middle and high school students to virtual learning starting Nov. 30.

Administrators at Eudora Schools decided Monday to abruptly move all students Pre-K through 12th graders to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17. A tentative return to school is scheduled for Nov. 30.

In Tonganoxie, high school students will also begin learning remotely Tuesday, Nov. 17.

On the Missouri side, Grain Valley announced it will temporarily move all grades back to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.

According to a letter from the superintendent, early childhood and elementary students will return after Thanksgiving break, but middle and high school students will stay 100% online until Christmas break. They will go back to their hybrid schedule in January.

All of the schools cited staffing shortages as the reason for moving students to remote learning. As the virus continues to spread in the community, more staff members and students are exposed and need to quarantine.

The Lee’s Summit School Board will have a special meeting to discuss COVID-19 and staffing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Fourth through sixth graders just went back to in-person learning Monday.