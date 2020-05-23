Ask Governor Parson a question for Tuesday’s ‘Moving Forward: A Missouri Town Hall’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri has been re-opened for almost three weeks. Tuesday night, May 26, we will sit down with Governor Mike Parson during Moving Forward: A Missouri Town Hall. We will talk about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the state is moving ahead.

From St. Louis, FOX 2’s Vic Faust, and FOX 4’s John Holt will meet with Gov. Parson discuss to topics live from the third floor of his Governor’s mansion. Missouri Dept of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven will also talk about returning to school, and sports. University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk will also discuss the upcoming fall sports season. Dr. Alex Garza, Commander St. Louis Metropolitan pandemic Task Force force, will talk about the virus, medicines, and treatment and looking forward.

Do you have a question for the governor or one of our guests? You can send them to us by reaching out to John Holt via email: john.holt@fox4kc.com.

Join us Tuesday night for the town hall at 8:00 p.m., on FOX4. You can also see it streaming on fox4kc.com and through our app.