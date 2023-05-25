KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a woman shot and killed last summer shared a strong message Thursday morning.

“I beg of you. As a community we need to come together and speak out against the violence and stop letting the little baby assassins run the streets,” Kisha Robinson said.

The words were directed to anyone who knows something about a crime and isn’t helping police make the city safer.

Robinson is the aunt of Mausheya Jackson. Someone shot and killed Jackson in August 2022. Kansas City police said the 28-year-old and another woman were sitting in a car at the corner of 50th and Olive at the time. The other woman survived the shooting.

Jackson worked as a CNA and left behind three children.

Detectives said the two women weren’t doing anything wrong and are believed to be innocent victims.

“This was unprovoked so obviously we have individuals that have no problem inciting violence. How long is it going to be until they think that you’ve wronged them?” Det. Ryan Taylor, KC Homicide Unit, said.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. on a summer evening. It was light outside and both the family and detectives know people witnessed the shooting. They said they know because of social media posts made right after the crime. Detectives said the witnesses are not cooperating.

Jackson’s family said that is unacceptable.

“As a community, it’s time to come together. Not just because my niece got murdered. Other people’s family been murdered. It won’t stop until you speak up. Like you have these baby assassins running around the streets and letting them just terrorize the neighborhoods,” Robinson said.

Jackson’s family isn’t the only one impacted by her death. Chronic crime is impacting the entire city, according to Jackson’s aunt.

“It’s traumatizing to the community. You just keep going through the same trauma. When you gonna be done with it? You gonna just keep letting them run the neighborhoods, continuously run the neighborhoods and silence you? And then when they’re like us? They’ll be just like us, on the news crying, wanting somebody to say something. It’s horrifying,” Robinson said.

Detective Taylor said the only way Jackson’s homicide will likely be solved is with someone providing information that identifies the killers.

Taylor said he doesn’t know why witnesses wouldn’t want to work with police to help get the people responsible off Kansas City Streets.

“How long are you going to allow these individuals to be in your community until you’ve done something or they think you’ve done something to make them do something to your family?” Taylor said.

“We can’t have that as a community. We can’t allow those people to be in our community. Help us. I want to help you.”

It’s easy for witnesses to help. Detectives ask anyone with information that can help solve Jackson’s homicide to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a $25,000 reward available for information leading to an arrest in the case.