KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Municipal Court has closed the case involving an NFL player shoving a photographer.

The prosecutor had requested the dismissal of the case on June 5, involving Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The municipal assault case was opened after Adams shoved photographer Park Zabley to the ground on the way to the tunnel after the Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead last October.

After leaving Arrowhead Stadium, Zabley filed a report with Kansas City police and then went to a hospital where he was diagnosed with concussion symptoms.

Adams apologized after the incident during his post-game news conference, as well as on social media.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

A hearing in the civil lawsuit over the incident takes place August 23.