KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Exactly one month after his death, protesters are calling for transparency on the birthday of Grayson O’Connor.

Grayson would have been 6 years old on Wednesday. Police said they found him dead in November and discovered he fell from a building in downtown Kansas City.

But neighbors said the circumstances of his death are still extremely unclear and question why more information has not been shared with the public.

Protesters on Wednesday said they are demanding more information about what led to Grayson falling from the upper floors of a nearby apartment building, with questions focusing on what immediately preceded that fall.

After singing the song Happy Birthday with the group, Victoria Shaw, the organizer of this latest memorial, talked about her connection.

“I did not know him, but I live in the community and it really broke my heart because I have kids close to his age. And at this point it’s just really broken a lot of peoples’ hearts,” Shaw said.

“I felt compelled to come down and be a part of this,” Phil Wall, a retired firefighter, said.

“The other reason of course, I found out I shared a birthday with this little boy. And I’ve been following what’s happened. And, you know, like I say – you have this happen here then you had the deal in Topeka with Zoey Felix. And, uh, it’s just gotten to me, you know?” Wall said.

But the high emotions of the situation led to a clash with a tenant who knew Grayson and occasionally took care of him. She said she was critical of the organizer’s fundraising efforts using the boy’s name and image.

“I’m the one that called 911. She’s talking about no one called 911. I called CPS four times,” she said, speaking at the event.

But, in general, people at the memorial agreed that more information on the investigation should be released to see what led to the boy’s death.

On that day witnesses said his mother was taken away by ambulance.

“We want that case unsealed and we want answers. We want to know what’s taking so long. We want to know why he’s not resting right now,” Shaw said.

A new Missouri law that took effect this summer has restricted what is available to be seen by the public, according to a spokesperson for Jackson County courts. Previously the public could have seen information from a search warrant. FOX4 has confirmed one has been filed in this case, but it is not viewable under the new law.

A spokesperson for KCPD told FOX4 that the next release of information will come from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. A representative of that office did not respond for comment on Wednesday.