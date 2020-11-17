At funeral, loved ones remember ‘faithful, loyal’ Lawrence woman killed in towing accident

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Family held a funeral Monday afternoon in KCK for a Lawrence woman killed in a horrific accident last week.

Last Monday, Rocky Raine got a phone call every parent dreads. Lawrence police called to tell her that her daughter, 29-year-old Lindsay Raine, had died.

“It was horrible,” she said fighting tears. “It’s hard. It’s hard.”

According to police, Raine was trying to have her car towed when it began to roll away, trapping her underneath. First responders tried saving the Johnson County native, but she died at the scene.

“She just had a personality, smile that could change a whole mood if you were in a bad mood,” said Kaila Clark, her friend.

Clark and Jessica Rodriguez were friends with Raine for more than a decade. They said she had a way of making everyone she knew feel important.

“You could go months without talking to her, and it would be like you never stopped talking,” Rodriguez said. “She was very faithful, loyal.”

Raine’s mom said the hardest part was telling her grandchildren – 6 and 11 years old – that their mom was never coming home again.

“They always had everything,” she said. “They never had to want. There’s no way between all of us that they will ever forget who she was.”

Raine, an avid baker, was set to start a new job on Tuesday. Her mom said what she’ll miss most about her daughter is her walking into their house and asking, “What’s for dinner?”

“If we were cooking, she was always there with me,” she said. “We’ll all miss her.”

Raine’s two children are staying with their father – her longtime boyfriend. A memorial fund benefiting her children has raised nearly $8,000 as of Monday night.