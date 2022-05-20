GAYLORD, Mich. — A tornado that hammered a northern Michigan town has injured at least 23 people and killed at least one person.

Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson said Friday that he had no details about the person who was killed or the conditions of those who were hurt by the tornado that rushed through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit at around 3:45 p.m.

Lawson said the pace of people being brought to Gaylord-Otsego Memorial Hospital had slowed since the hours right after the storm.

“From what I’m gathering things have stabilized a bit,” he said.

The Michigan State Patrol said earlier that some people had been hurt in the tornado but no known deaths had occurred.