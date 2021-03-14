At least 15 people shot, 2 killed in mass shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 15 people were shot at a party Sunday morning in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving at least two people dead, according to police.

Assistant Deputy Chief Paramedic Greg Stinnett said at least 15 people were shot inside a business in the 6700 block of South Chicago Avenue at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

#Breaking Chicago Police say 15 people were shot, 2 dead on S. Chicago Ave. Party took place at a towing company/auto repair shop/bar. Not known what type of party was being held. Don't have any suspects in custody. 4 guns recovered at the scene. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/cmQyWaBh7b — Glenn Marshall (@GlennMarshallJr) March 14, 2021

Stinnett added that the total number of people shot in the incident is expected to grow as more potential victims arrive at hospitals. Two victims were pronounced dead on arrival, according to police.

Police said as of now, the ages of the victims range from 20 to 44 years old.

According to Chicago Fire officials, seven victims were transported by CFD in conditions ranging from serious to critical, with victims appearing to be both adult men and women.

The incident marks the second time in less than a year that 15 people were shot in a single incident in Chicago, following a shooting of 15 people last July outside a funeral home on 79th Street.