At least 8 lawsuits against KCK nursing home after dozens die from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — At least eight wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against a Kansas care facility where 36 people have died from the coronavirus.

The number of deaths at the facility makes up a little less than a fifth of the deaths across the state. As of May 28, 205 have died from COVID-19 in the state, according to Kansas COVID-19 online data.

The lawsuits allege Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation in Kansas City was negligent in its handling of the spread of the coronavirus. They say the home lacked adequate staff and failed to notify residents’ families of the outbreak.

Another 132 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus at the home.

Riverbend officials have said its staff took reasonable actions given the information about the virus available at the time. Attorneys representing the home have transferred the lawsuits to federal court.

In Riverbend’s last state inspection, officials ranked the facility below average. It earned two out of five stars on Nursing Home Compare, a federal website where the public can find nursing home data and inspection reports.

READ: Dozens died from COVID-19 at KCK nursing home battling bad inspections and now lawsuits

Riverbend was acquired in 2016 by the Ensign Group — a California-based company with 230 nursing homes.