PAOLA, Kan. — A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a plane crashed in Miami County, officials say.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near 319th Street and Moonlight Road, south of Paola. Medics took the pilot to the hospital.

Miami County officials are asking everyone to avoid the area allow first responders to work.

The crash scene is about a mile-and-a-half north of the Miami County Airport, a small public facility, but it’s not clear at this time if that’s where the plane departed from or was headed.

Officials did not release any further information about what led up to the crash. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the Missouri State Highway Patrol will take over the investigation.

FOX4 is working to gather more details and will update this story as we confirm more.

