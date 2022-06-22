KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Pet Project’s campus was designed to house about between 130-140 dogs, but right now the nonprofit is at max capacity with more than 270 dogs on-site.

In an effort to get more dogs into homes, for Wednesday only, the nonprofit waived adoption fees for dogs 30 pounds or more.

The decision to hold the special came as adoptable dogs are being housed everywhere from playrooms to the vet clinic.

“We literally have nowhere to put dogs that are coming,” Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project said.

On just Tuesday, the shelter took in 40 new dogs, and on average, it gets anywhere from 50-100 new cats and dogs each day.

Fugate said inflation along with housing issues are causing more and more owners to surrender dogs.

“People are coming to us because their rent has increased and then they can’t find a place to live that will allow their pets, that they are trying to find a new place to live. People are getting evicted,” she said.

Plus, breed restrictions impact those looking to adopt, like Hunter Vasquez.

“I want to get a pit bull. Unfortunately, our apartment complex has breed restrictions, so we have to be careful what we get,” he said.

And not only that, but vet care costs have also led to more dogs being surrendered.

“They are coming to us, we are getting 5,000-6,000 calls a month just for a pet helpline for people asking for help,” Fugate said.

The organization is also trying to tackle that issue so more owners won’t have to give up their pets.

“We are working to launch our Healthy KC Pet Program and a few other initiatives in the community to help with spay and neuter, vaccines, microchips,” Fugate said.

With adoption fees waived, Kylie Winters was excited to bring home a furry friend Wedensday.

“We have been waiting, so today’s the day,” she said.

KC Pet Project has plans for more specials this summer. Fugate encourages people to monitor the organization’s social media pages for details.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.