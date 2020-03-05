At the end of the month VA Hospital will end mobile medical service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Veterans Affairs mobile medical unit serving hundreds of Missouri veterans will soon be decommissioned.

Many of the veterans that the mobile unit visits on a monthly basis have disabilities, others don't have transportation.

By taking the mobile unit out of service these veterans will have to figure out a way to get to a clinic or a doctor for their medical care.

The Kansas City VA sent a letter out to veterans explaining that the mobile unit providing outpatient medical services for the last eight years has reached the end of its service and will be decommissioned as of the end of March.

For many of these veterans who served in Vietnam, Korea and World War II and are older or because of their conditions can't travel easily.

For many veterans, when the mobile unit visits that's the only time they get any medical attention.

Michael Gray told FOX4 he uses the mobile unit for his physicals, shots and medications.

But now he will have to drive 50 miles to the nearest clinic. While Gray said he can drive, many veterans needing care cannot drive.

The Kansas City VA Medical Center will hold several town hall meetings including Thursday from 2-4 p.m., at the Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe.