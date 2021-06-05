ATA bus crash at 12th and McGee sends two to hospital with serious and critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An ATA bus crashed into a Ford vehicle and sent two adult females to the hospital, KCPD says.

The crash happened at 12th Street and McGee Street.

According to police, the bus was headed eastbound and crashed into the southbound Ford sedan where the two females were.

The passenger of the Ford is currently in critical condition and the driver was listed as serious.

The bus driver was also sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were the only occupant if the bus at the time.