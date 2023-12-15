ATCHISON, Kan. — A local museum that opened earlier this year is up for a national award, and they need your help to win it.

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison has been nominated for Best New Museum by USA Today.

The museum features the same model plane Earhart flew during her trip around the world when she disappeared in the South Pacific. It also profiles her life and career as a female pilot who broke barriers.

Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is one of 16 nominees and is currently ranked fourth. To win, they need your help.

You can click here to cast your vote. You can vote now through Christmas Day.