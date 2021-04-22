Atchison County sheriff searching for escaped inmate from county jail

ATCHISON, Kan. — The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate of the Atchison County Jail who escaped from custody early Thursday morning.

Taggart Darnell Lee, 20, of Atchison was being held on aggravated robbery charges from December 31, 2020.

According to the sheriff’s office, their initial investigation revealed that several security policies were not followed by staff, allowing Lee to get through a door lock and make his way out of the jail.

A jail officer followed Lee, but was threatened by him when he picked up a 2-by-4 piece of wood. The officer was unarmed.

Lee is a light-skinned black male, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with short black hair and short beard.

He is considered to be dangerous and has a history of being armed.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call 913-367-4323 or 913-804-6080. Call 911 if it is an emergency.

