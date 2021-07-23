Atchison teen seriously injured in crash while fleeing from police

ATCHISON, Kan. — A 15-year-old Atchison boy has serious injuries following a crash while running from police early Friday morning.

The incident was reported just after midnight near 12th and Main Street in Atchison, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 15-year-old driver of a vehicle was west on Main Street fleeing law enforcement when he left the roadway, struck a building, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The teen was taken to the KU Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

It is unknown at this time why the teen was running from police.