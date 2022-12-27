LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a woman died in a crash Monday night where another driver was traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 73.

The deadly crash happened just after 7 p.m. where U.S. 73 and 179th Street intersect in Leavenworth County, just northwest of Leavenworth city limits.

A KHP crash report says a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a Ford Escape head-on.

Investigators say 61-year-old Deborah Frans of Atchison, Kansas, was driving the Escape and died in the crash. The Silverado driver was taken to KU Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.