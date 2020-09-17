ATF and police offering $5,000 reward for information related to theft at Overland Park gun store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police and ATF announced Thursday they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for a firearms burglary at a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Officials say early Thursday morning, an unknown suspect broke into Penguin Pawn and Gun located off West 75th Street, stealing several firearms.

Overland Park Police and agents from the Kansas City ATF office are investigating. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about this theft should contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).