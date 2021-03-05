Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives join Fire Marshal to investigate fire that destroyed part of Mission church

MISSION, Kan. — ATF agents and the Kansas Fire Marshal joined the investigation into what caused a fire at a Mission church Thursday afternoon.

The fire heavily damaged the First Baptist Church of Mission. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the church’s sanctuary.

HAPPENING NOW: @ATFKansasCity Special Agent/ Fire Investigators and @ksfiremarshal Investigators are working to determine the cause of yesterday’s fire that heavily damaged the historic First Baptist Church of Mission, KS pic.twitter.com/LT7hFpGhXC — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) March 5, 2021

Flames shot out of part of the church near West 57th and Outlook streets and smoke could be seen from miles away.

Crews fought the flames from the air and outside of the building. Steve Chick, deputy chief of operations for the Consolidated Fire District, said crews stayed outside of the building to reduce the risk of injuries in case the roof collapsed.

“Anytime you have a fire in an attic like this, they’re just hard to get to especially when the attic was so involved like it was when we arrived,” Chick said. “It’s just not safe to put firefighters underneath that roof so we have to work on it from the outside and there’s a limited amount of stuff we can get to.”

No injuries were reported, but the building is likely a total loss.