ATF investigating Saturday church fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AFT in Kansas City, along with the Kansas City Fire Department and Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fire that occurred at a historic metro church Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Harlem Baptist Church located at 251 N Baltimore Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

When crews first arrived on scene they could see smoke and fire coming from the structure.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

KCFD said because it’s a church, this is a federal investigation.

ATF is working alongside police and bomb and arson detectives to determine the cause of the fire.

