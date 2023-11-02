KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s a brazen smash and grab burglary, and it has federal officers on the alert.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms says a man used a stolen car to smash through the front windows at a popular Kansas City, Kansas gun store.

The ATF reports this happened last Wednesday night close to midnight at Frontier Justice’s location near The Legends.

Investigators shared photos with FOX4 captured by the store’s security cameras. It shows the man in a stolen Kia Sol after he’d rammed into the store’s glass front doors.

The ATF said the man stole nine guns, but the agency won’t clarify what kind of guns. The ATF said he’d already tried robbing another nearby store.

Jason Wagner, Frontier Justice’s president, said those guns were kept under several layers of security. Wagner said his stores have been broken into before, but this one is memorable.

“As criminals change their tactics, and how they want to break into retailers, we’re always having to evaluate and look at that. It’s an unfortunate side of retail,” Wagner said.

The ATF said gun store thefts have been on the rise during the past five years. A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

John Ham, a spokesperson for the ATF, said law enforcement officials want these guns off the streets urgently.

“What the data tells us is guns that are stolen from gun stores have a high likelihood of being used in crime. That’s fairly obvious because the person who got them went about getting them in such a manner,” Ham said.

If you know who’s behind this gun store break-in, please call the Tips Hotline. 816-474-8477.