ATF offering reward for info on suspected arsonist in Operation LeGend investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson are offering a reward in their search for a suspected arsonist.

The agencies said Thursday there is a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of the person pictured above.

Officials said they believe the suspect set fire to a semi-truck and trailer at about 11:25 p.m. Aug. 15 near 13th Street and Chestnut Avenue. The fire caused several thousands of dollars in damage.

The agencies are investigating this case, as well as several other unsolved arsons and suspicious fires, as part of Operation LeGend.

The initiative brought more than 100 additional federal agents to Kansas City to solve violent crime. It was named after a 4-year-old boy who was killed while asleep in his Kansas City home.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or by texting ATFKC to 63975.