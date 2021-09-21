ATF submits evidence to crime lab, asks for tips about church arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators looking into a weekend arson at a Kansas City, Missouri church need help finding the person responsible for setting it.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are following up on some very strong leads as they investigate the arson at Harlem Baptist Church. Investigators say they are waiting on the results of several pieces of evidence that were submitted to the Kansas City, Missouri, crime lab and the ATF Fire Lab.

ATF said the structure was not destroyed by the fire and firefighters were able to keep it contained to one area of the building, keeping the fire away from the church’s sanctuary.

Agents said the one thing that is missing from the investigation are tips from the public. So far, zero information has been called into the TIPS Hotline. If you have any information that could help agents solve the arson, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.