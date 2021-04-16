Athletes break barriers at Kansas City YMCA’s first all-girls flag football game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some local athletes are breaking barriers when it comes to youth sports.

For the first time Friday, two all-girls flag football teams from the YMCA of Greater Kansas City met for a match-up.

The Y’s sports teams are usually co-ed, but there are enough girls interested in the sport now to create two teams.

The YMCA’s youth sports league is sponsored by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Friday’s match up was attended by KC Wolf, who did the coin toss.

“It’s just fun to play, and it can help with like footwork and stuff,” flag footballer Olivia said.

The game was also attended by coaches from the KC Glory women’s football team and the University of Saint Mary women’s flag football team.

“Just to have these ladies come out here and have a great time and grow through the sport and do something that people can say they can’t, I believe that’s a beautiful thing just to be a part of it,” said Angellica Grayson, USM women’s head coach.

KeKe Blackmon, head coach of the Kansas City Glory, said there’s a future for young women in tackle football.

“These young ladies right here are definitely our future and we want to be a feeder if you will into women’s tackle football,” she said.

You can find out more about the YMCA’s youth sports league here.

