Athletic fields closed as Shawnee Mission School District says people weren’t following social distancing guidelines

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District has shut down athletic fields and stadiums after a number of people failed to comply with social distancing guidelines.

In a notice posted on the district website, school officials said that the closures were necessary to keep people safe.

“Several attempts were made to find a compromise to allow use of the fields while also strictly following personal distancing and other health guidelines,” the district’s website said.

“Unfortunately, the district continued to experience repeated violations of those guidelines, as well as attempts to circumvent the spirit of the guidelines by organized groups.”

District spokesman David Smith said that those organized groups were playing with shared equipment, which poses a risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The Shawnee Mission School District closed playgrounds last month.

