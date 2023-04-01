OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney filed two child sex crimes against a University of Kansas Health System athletic trainer who was working at Blue Valley Southwest High School.

Christopher Poskey, 39, of Olathe, was arrested Friday for electronic solicitation of a child. The criminal complaint lists two charges against him for sexual exploitation of a child alleged to have occurred between March 29 and March 31.

He’s being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Jail records show he’s scheduled for an arraignment on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The health system said it employed Poskey for nine years and is cooperating with the investigation. Blue Valley is one of four school districts that partners with the health system’s sports medicine and performance center.

