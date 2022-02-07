ST. LOUIS – AT&T is now offering a free internet option to eligible families.

The free option is possible through Access from At&T in conjunction with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program.

“All households that qualify for ACP will also qualify for our Access from AT&T program, including the newest speed tier.

Eligible households that take advantage of the up to $30 per month ACP benefit (or up to $75 per month for those on qualified Tribal lands) can then receive internet service at no monthly charge,” AT&T said.

Click here to learn how to qualify. Then fill out the application. Once a person is approved, they should call AT&T at 855-220-5211.