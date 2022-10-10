LEAWOOD, Mo. — Two men are recovering after a fight at a Leawood home Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a home near East Pawnee Circle and Cherokee Court around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 44-year-old man from Mission Hills suffering from a gunshot injury. Officers also located a 67-year-old man from Leawood. Police said the older man suffered blunt force trauma to his head.

Both men were treated at hospitals. The severity of their injuries has not been publically released.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old Leawood man at the home. Police said the suspect had a gun in his possession.

Police said the case has been forwarded to prosecutors for review and to determine if charges are warranted.

