OLATHE, Kan. — One of the six Olathe teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino Saturday has lived in the same apartment as the man charged in the shooting at Snaps Food Mart in the city on Monday night.

Olathe police arrested Jalen Marquis Banks-Shepherd for the shooting at the food mart Monday night. FOX4 spoke to the victim of that shooting Wednesday.

Tuesday in court, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said the Black Bob Park incident started out as a drug deal. Then it turned into a robbery and then a killing. FOX4 also spoke with Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe Thursday morning.

“They both have listed the same address,” Howe said of two of the suspects in each of these shootings. “But the two incidents are not connected in any way.”

Thursday, FOX4 confirmed Olathe Attorney Carl E. Cornwell will be representing one of the six teenagers charged with killing Cardino at Black Bob Park. FOX4 spoke to Cornwell that afternoon.

“Are they innocent?” Cornwell said after FOX4 asked him whether his client was innocent. “I’m not going to say at this point. Do I know? Yeah, I know.”

FOX4 also asked him why his client is accused of doing what he did.

“If it’s true,” he said of the murder charge. “No, I don’t understand it. I may or may not have had a conversation with him yesterday about certain things.”

Cornwell would not get into extreme detail, but he said his client did not pull the trigger.

FOX4 also confirmed Cardino just graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in 2021. He had attended high school there since March of 2018, his freshman year.

From July of 2017 to March of 2018, Cardino was enrolled at Shawnee Mission South High School, which would have been the first part of his freshman year.

Cardino was living with his mom in Smithville at the time of his death Saturday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.