Attorney General William Barr in Kansas City for announcement on Operation LeGend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United States Attorney General William Barr is in Kansas City on Wednesday for a news conference regarding Operation LeGend at the federal courthouse downtown.

Named for 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in Kansas City while he slept during the early hours of June 29, Operation LeGend is a federal push against violent crime in major American cities where local law enforcement gets assistance from the FBI, U.S. Marshals, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

“LeGend’s death is a horrifying reminder that violent crime left unchecked is a threat to us all and cannot be allowed to continue,” AG Barr previously stated in a news release.

Last week, officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested 22-year-old Ryson Ellis, who faces second-degree murder in addition to other felonies for LeGend’s death. He’s awaiting extradition to Jackson County.

In Kansas City, the Department of Justice has ordered more than 100 federal agents to assist in stemming the tide of violent crime, where the city has suffered an alarming jump in homicides with the count currently at 124 according to KCPD, with more than four months left in 2020. The arrests announced so far for Operation LeGend have included a number of suspects accused of murder, having illegal weapons, illegal drugs, and stealing cars.

The federal operation has expanded to other major cities including St. Louis, Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, and Cleveland among others.

