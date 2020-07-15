Attorneys for Kylr Yust allege client’s calls wrongfully recorded in Cass County Jail

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Attorneys for murder suspect Kylr Yust filed a motion Tuesday to have calls they claim were wrongfully recorded in the Cass County Jail turned over to a third party investigator.

Attorneys Molly Hastings, Sharon Turlington and Matt Vigil filed a motion in Cass County Court to request that confidential communications be provided to the special master in the case.

At issue are recordings that the defense alleges were wrongfully recorded between Yust and his attorneys. Those calls are subject to attorney-client privilege, the attorneys say.

Yust is charged with murdering two young women, Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions, nearly a decade apart.

Kopetsky, who was Yust’s ex-girlfriend, disappeared in 2007 after leaving Belton High School.

Runions was last seen leaving a party with Yust before she disappeared in 2016.

The remains of both women were found by a mushroom hunter in rural Cass County in April 2017.

Yust’s is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17 for a case review.

