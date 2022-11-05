KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said a driver of an ATV has died from their injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. the driver of a John Deere Gator ATV was driving around the curve in the area of Wyoming and Liberty.

The driver of the ATV went over a curb and drove through a grassy median in the area and crashing into a tree head-on.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to KCPD.

