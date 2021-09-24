ATV driver doing wheelies dies after running red light at Kansas City intersection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of an ATV is dead and another driver seriously injured in an overnight crash.

Kansas City police say they responded to the crash in the intersection of 31st Street and Indiana shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers determined a man on a four wheeler popped a wheelie. He ran a red light while on the back two wheels of the ATV and hit a jeep in the intersection. He was thrown off the four wheeler, but the ATV continued forward and crashed into a second car.

Investigators said the driver of the ATV was not wearing a helmet. He hit the pavement several feet away from the crash and died of his injuries.

The woman driving the jeep suffered serious injuries in the crash. Her toddler who was also in the jeep was in a safety seat and was not injured. The driver of the second car involved in the crash wasn’t injured either, according to officers.