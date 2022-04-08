KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fire at an apartment complex sent 15 people, including six children, to hospitals Friday morning.

Dispatch audio made available through Broadcastify describes the large rescue operation that took place while the majority of the metro slept.

Dozens of firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to the Stonegate Meadows Apartments, located south of Interstate 70 and east of Pittman Road, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were already shooting out of the three-story building, according to dispatch on Broadcastify.

“Smoke and fire blowing out of entrance two story, out of second and first stories of the three story apartment complex. We’re advancing and looking for a hydrant,” one of the first firefighters to arrive said.

Sirens could be heard blaring in the background of the radio traffic as first responders communicated with each other. At one point, at least one potential victim of the fire could be heard yelling in the background.

As soon as emergency crews arrived, they jumped into action according to the dispatch audio.

Some firefighters were told to get water on the fire, while others went inside to rescue trapped victims.

“We’re sending all crew members to 2nd floor for search. Truck 5 is assisting. Ladders 24 is as well, east side of the building,” a firefighter going door-to-door inside the burning building said.

“Command Rescue 9. we got all clear on the (inaudible) ALFA DELTA apartments. Moving down the hallway,” the same firefighter said.

Other firefighters headed to the eastside of the burning building to help rescue a half-dozen people trapped by the flames in that area.

“Just be advised we have a few parties trapped in this and we have someone that’s jumped from a 2nd floor balcony,” a dispatcher told firefighters from one company as they arrived.

“Be advised we have reports of 5 people trapped possibly in apartment,” a dispatcher said.

“We have people trapped on the balcony on the back side,” a firefighter said.

“We got somebody coming out of the east side window. Can you have an ambulance come to the front of the structure. Have them have their cots faced and ready. We got 2 or 3 coming out the window,” a firefighter said.

“Right now we’ve got a pretty good rescue going on the eastside window of the victims,” a firefighter said. “We got 5 coming out of the window, we got a 6th and final one coming out.”

“First and second floor, we did just pass one child out a window, another adult male coming out,” a firefighter said. “Got another patient coming out the delta side. we need someone to take him down the ladder.”

A dispatcher is also heard telling firefighters on scene that the stairway on the eastside of the building leading to the second floor was destroyed by the flames.

Finally emergency responders and dispatchers heard the news they’d been waiting to receive.

“We have all occupants of that top residence. All occupants are clear,” a firefighter said.

The ATF is in charge of the investigation and is working to determine what caused the fire.

