Auschwitz exhibit opens at Kansas City’s Union Station with sold-out crowds for weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s on pace to become one of the most popular exhibits in Kansas City history.

“Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away” opened Monday at Union Station.

The powerful, emotional exhibit tells the story of Jewish people as they were sent to the Auschwitz Concentration Camp to be tortured and killed by the Nazi Germans. Millions of Jewish people died during the Holocaust in World War II.

There are more than 700 artifacts at the exhibit, and guests can also get headphones to listen to an audio tour.

Union Station leaders spent six years convincing the curators to bring it here to Kansas City. The exhibit came from New York and will go back to Europe at the end of its run in January.

Organizers sold more than 78,000 tickets before it even opened and hope everyone has a chance to learn about the horrors of the Holocaust.

“People suffered and died, but they did not suffer and die in vain,” said George Guastello, Union Station CEO. “It’s our responsibility to tell their story. We live, we die, who tells a story? And I think Kansas City is here to tell that story to all the world.”

The exhibit is already sold out for the first several weeks, but don’t worry. It will be here until January. You can buy tickets online. Tickets are $23.50 for adults.

