Authorities consider deaths of father, two boys found in Benton County an apparent murder-suicide

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says the deaths of Darrell, Mayson, and Kaiden Peak appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, FOX4 sister station KOLR reported on Tuesday.

A medical examiner is still working to confirm the exact cause of death. Sheriff Knox declined to discuss the manner of how they died.

Linemen working on nearby power lines found the bodies around 4:20 p.m. Monday in an abandoned shack not far from where the three were last seen in Benton County in the Warsaw area. The workers were in that same area Saturday, and confirmed with Sheriff Knox that the three were not there at that time.

Family members last saw Darrell, Mayson and Kaiden at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. He was armed with a pistol, the sheriff’s office said.

Throughout the weekend, the three were seen walking along Highway 65, and Darrell refused assistance when authorities went to talk to them.

On February 28, Darrell was charged with two counts of parental kidnapping.