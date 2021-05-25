Authorities dam Indiana river to find body of missing 12-year-old Kansas City boy

Hammond, Ind. — The body of a missing 12-year-old boy from Kansas City was found Monday evening in a river near Hammond, Indiana.

Hundreds of police officers, family members and other volunteers spent hours over the past 11-days looking for Kyrin Carter. The 12 year-old, with autism, wandered away from a hotel where he was staying with family.

According to the Hammond mayor, it wasn’t the first time Kyrin was drawn toward the river.

“The family told us that Kyrin slipped out and ran straight for the water the day before, and was caught. The second time Kyrin ran for the water he was not caught,” Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr., said.

Investigators viewed surveillance video from businesses near the hotel. They noticed that Kyrin headed straight to the water, and moved very quickly.

Teams searched by horseback, water, air, foot and submarine for the missing boy. They said the water was high, extremely cold and incredibly murky. They also found the bank to be muddy and very slippery.

When they hadn’t found Kyrin by Friday, officers decided to take a different approach. A city engineer worked with the Little Calumet River Basin Authority to dam a section of the river. They wanted to lower the water level in the river to give them a better chance of finding the 12 year-old boy.

“The contractor placed steel blades vertically in the channel and backed it up with clay material to hold to hold the steel plates in place,” Dean Button, city engineer, said.

Mayor McDermott believed this was the first time they’d done this, and it took a lot longer than expected.

By Monday morning the river had dropped 5-feet.

Monday evening, a kayaker notified the police department that he’d found Kyrin’s body. Officers flew a drone to the area to make sure. Then they called in the dive team who recovered the 12 year-old’s body.

While the outcome was not what they hoped, the police department said it hopes that finding Kyrin’s body will bring peace to his family.

