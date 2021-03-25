Highway patrol says KCPD officer injured, suspect dead after shooting near 63rd and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway Thursday that injured a Kansas City Police officer and left one other person dead.

KCPD said the shooting incident happened at 63rd and Prospect.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said KCPD officers tried to arrest a man inside of a BP gas station for aggravated assault.

Initially there were two officers, then there was a struggle and more officers came to help.

During the struggle, the suspect got his own handgun out and shot one of the officers. The officer returned fire at the suspect.

The male suspect has been pronounced dead.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

