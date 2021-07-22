Authorities search Grain Valley property where human remains found last week

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Authorities are once again searching a property in Grain Valley where human remains were found last week.

Independence police have confirmed that the investigation is still active and they are currently conducting a search at Michael Hendricks’ home in Grain Valley.

The remains of 32-year-old Kensie Aubry were found buried at the property. Hendricks, 40, and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra, 20, are charged in a child sex abuse case.

They have not been charged with anything involving Aubry’s death.

The FBI and the Independence Police Department search the property on July 14 in regards to a missing persons case.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX4 will update this story as they become available.