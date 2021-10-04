Authorities urge vigilance, communication following gun threat at a Park Hill middle school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police thwarted a potential threat at Lakeview Middle School after word spread on social media Sunday that a student planned to bring a gun to school.

FOX4 talked with a spokesman for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Monday, who said three additional units were on campus Monday to provide extra security. Authorities say in order to help prevent school gun violence, students need to speak up, and adults need to listen.

Major Erik Holland said social media is powerful, but when it comes to having trouble in school, a social media post is not the place to start.

“That’s how rumors and bad information gets pushed out,” he said.

The post was reported, and authorities spoke with two students involved in the threat. The case has been turned over to the Platte County juvenile officer.

“We can’t encourage people enough to actually contact, whether it’s the school administration or law enforcement, versus going to social media,” Holland said.

In addition to wanting their voices heard, Holland says students who threaten violence to their school may be making a cry for help.

“Most things begin and end at the home. Parents should be talking to their kids with different challenges at school,” Holland said.

In a letter sent to parents, Park Hill School District leaders said they are thankful for the authorities’ quick action, and the reports from both students and adults.