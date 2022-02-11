TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy report for a 68-year-old Atchison County woman has revealed she died last year from a severe allergic reaction from the COVID-19 vaccination after receiving it on March 23, 2021.

FOX4’s sister station KSNT News obtained a copy of the autopsy report for Jeanie M. Evans, of Effingham, Kansas, that confirmed the cause of death.

Evans received a COVID-19 vaccine at a facility in Jefferson County, Kansas. She received her shot the day before her death in Ozawkie, Kansas at the Keystone Early Learning Center.

According to state health officials, during the waiting period following the vaccine, Evans experienced anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. Evans was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The autopsy report states that Evans began experiencing “severe respiratory distress” after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. According to the report, she had a history of “allergic disorder” and reactive airway disease that was not asthma. The report stated Evans was hypertensive with mild coronary atherosclerosis.

The report states Evans had a previous anaphylactic reaction to albuterol.

According to the coroner, Evans began experiencing an allergic reaction 15 to 20 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Emergency Medical Services were called and determined Evans was suffering from severe respiratory distress. The report states she was intubated at Stormont Vail Hospital and died the next day at 11:55 a.m.