DaBaby’s Kansas City concert at Azura Amphitheater canceled

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 25: DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The upcoming DaBaby concert scheduled for Aug. 14 at Azura Amphitheater has been canceled, according to the venue’s website.

The upcoming DaBaby show at Azura Amphitheater on August 14th has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/1pCHlRDgxz — Azura Amp🧷 (@AzuraAmp) August 9, 2021

Refunds are available for fans who already purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and the amphitheater’s box office.

FOX4 has reached out to Azura Amphitheater for comment on the cancellation.

The cancellation comes after the rapper made headlines for homophobic comments he made while performing at the popular music festival Rolling Loud on July 25.

The comments brought an immediate fallout from his music industry peers and several other scheduled shows were cancelled in the days since, including the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who is no stranger to controversy, apologized via Instagram, but has since deleted his apology.