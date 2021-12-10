Azura Credit Union pitches new park space in north Olathe

Rendering of proposed amphitheater and green space near 118th Street and Ridgeview Road.

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Planning Commission will host a public hearing Monday to review a rezoning and preliminary site plan request to build a new park space and outdoor amphitheater in the northern portion of the city.

Azura Credit Union is requesting two acres near 119th Street and Ridgeview Road be rezoned from Planned General Business (CP-2) and Planned Community Corridor Business (CP-3) to a Community Center District (C-2).

The developer is also requesting a special-use permit to create a community park with an outdoor stage.

In October, the city approved plans to create a new 5,000 square foot bank on the northern portion of the lot. Now developers are requesting permission to construct a 8,500 square foot retail space with a 29-stall parking lot on the south lot.

On the other side of the parking lot, developers plan to dedicate roughly 0.64 acres of open space at 118th Street and Ridgeview Road as a community park with a 810 square foot stage.

The park will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. as well as Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m until 10 p.m.

According to city documents, Azura Credit Union intends to use the space for monthly community events including financial literacy courses, pop-up fitness classes and movie on the lawn events. The credit union will also host food trucks once a month on Fridays from 11a.m. until 2 p.m.

If approved by the planning commission, the project will progress to the Olathe City Council for final approval.