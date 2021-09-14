B-2 bomber damaged during emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base

WHITEMAN AIFR FORCE BASE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a B-2 bomber was damaged during an emergency landing Tuesday at Whiteman Air Force Base.

Officials at Whiteman tell FOX4 the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m.

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit experienced and in-flight malfunction during a routine training mission and was damaged on the runway after an emergency landing.

There were no injuries or fire associated with the landing.

The incident is under investigation.

