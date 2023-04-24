TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill creating the “Back the Blue” and other new license plates has received the governor’s approval Monday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed off on House Bill 2346 which creates the “Back the Blue” and City of Topeka license plates. It also allows distinctive license plates to be personalized.

Per the bill, Kansas can now be issued a Back the Blue license plate for their vehicles starting on Jan. 1, 2024. These license plates will be issued for the same time as other license plates with proper registration and payment of the regular license fee under Kansas law.

Annual renewals of registration are required for these license plates along with a law enforcement support fee of $30. Back the Blue license plates will have a background design, an emblem or colors designating association with Back the Blue.

City of Topeka license plates will be made available to Kansas on and after Jan. 1, 2024, according to the bill’s description. These license plates will be issued for the same time as other license plates with proper registration and payment of the regular license fee under Kansas law.

Any motor vehicle owner or lessee can apply annually to use the City of Topeka flag image on a license plate at a cost not less than $25 and not more than $100 to the county treasurer for each plate. The image used for the City of Topeka license plates will be the flag design approved by City leaders on Nov. 12, 2019.

Distinctive license plates will be made available through cash provided from the state highway fund and only after 100 paid orders have been made. Any distinctive license plate may be personalized on or after Jan. 1, 2025. Individuals and/or organizations sponsoring any distinctive license plates will be required to submit a nonrefundable amount up to $5,000 for costs in developing a distinctive license plate.