Back to school bash brings joy, supplies for students in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students across the metro are headed back to school, but you can’t go to school without supplies.

24 Hour Faith Training Center held a back to school bash to prepare students for their first day back. They gave away 500 Free Backpacks, notebooks, and writing utensils.

The party featured free BBQ, over 200 raffle prizes, free horse back rides, two bounce houses, four drill teams, three dance Teams, six poets, Live DJ, Basketball, Beach Volleyball and more than 60 Vendors.

D’Mario Gray emceed the event and was blown away at how well it turned out.

”Man, it brought tears to my eyes again, man. It’s over 2,000 people here, man. Everybody’s smiling, getting along, dancing.” Gray said.

He said he believes that events like this one are key to seeing lasting peace in Kansas City

“We have to do things that get the kids involved, because once the kids are involved the parents get involved, and once the parents get involved that means there’s togetherness,” he said.