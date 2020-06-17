Bad smell leads police to body of woman in Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Complaints of a foul odor in a northeastern Kansas City apartment complex led officers to discover the decomposing body of a woman in one of the units, police said.

Officers found the woman’s body around 4 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment building on the southern edge of the South Indian Mound neighborhood, police said in a written statement.

Neighbors reported that there had been a foul odor there for several days, investigators said.

Police have not released the name of the woman.

Her death is being treated as suspicious, police said. They did not say why.