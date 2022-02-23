LONE JACK, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said serious and significant violations have been made at Republic Foods in Lone Jack, Missouri.

“What has gotten my attention as a resident is all of their byproducts have been dumped in the public waterways and have run through my property,” Brad Dunklin from Johnson County, Missouri, told FOX4 on Wednesday.

Dunklin lives 3 miles south of the business that used to be the Valley Oaks Steak Company. He went down to his creek this past Christmas, and it was black where you could see the reflection of the trees in the water.

“The stench was horrible. It smelled like a septic pond gone wrong,” he said.

Dunklin followed the creek all the way to the north, under Highway 50, and he traced the problem back to the meat processor.

“I could see at the gate to the processing plant that the water’s bad there. They’re at the top of a hill, so literally, you know what runs downhill,” he continued.

Dunklin called the DNR to see if they could investigate the meat processor.

“It is literally waste, whether it be the waste that’s either coming out of the animal or literally the waste in the animal that comes out during the process,” Dunklin said. “There are blood pools. That’s a lot of the pictures that we have of it have white foam. That’s when blood gets in the waterways and the rapids, it turns to foam.”

Republic Foods is not commenting on the situation.

“The facility has been referred to the Water Protection Control Branch, Compliance and Enforcement Section for violations of the Missouri Clean Water Law,” Missouri DNR Division spokesperson Brian Quinn said Wednesday. “Additional information regarding an ongoing enforcement case will become available once the matter has been resolved. Any final administrative order will be uploaded to the DNR internet page.”

