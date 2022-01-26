Bakin’ 9 to 5: Dolly Parton rolling out limited-edition baking mixes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines are collaborating on a line of baking mixes and frostings inspired by Dolly’s southern roots.

“I’ve always loved to cook. Growing up in the South exposed me to that authentic Mom & Pop kind of cooking. Baking was no different. I had plenty of people to show me what’s what in the kitchen… my Mama, my grandmothers and my aunts were all wonderful bakers,” said Parton. “They taught me everything I know, from biscuits and gravy to chocolate cake. Now I am proud to share some of those favorites with all of you.”

The Dolly Parton line includes a banana cake mix, a coconut cake mix, buttercream frosting, and chocolate buttercream frosting.

Duncan Hines is even creating a baking collection box that includes a Dolly-inspired tea towel and spatula.

If you want to bake just like Dolly, Duncan Hines has also included recipes for both the banana puddin’ cake and coconut cake.

Dolly’s Baking Collection will be available online starting at 8 a.m. EST on Jan. 26.