Bald eagle injured in Miami County crash taken to Kansas Department of Wildlife for therapy

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The Osawatomie Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a bald eagle.

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. on U.S. 169 Highway, just south of Plum Creek Road.

The driver of the vehicle involved said the eagle came out of a ditch and flew out onto the highway where it was struck.

The driver of the vehicle did not have any injuries.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted police and transported the eagle to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism in Johnson County where it will be sent for rehabilitation and will hopefully be released healthy back into the wild.

Weather was not a factor in this incident.